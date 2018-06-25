09:18, 25 June 2018 Monday

Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the leading party in the ruling coalition, won 10 of 28 municipalities in local elections in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

According to country's Supreme Election Board data, 71.4 percent of eligible 191,153 voters cast their votes in 734 ballot boxes.

Main opposition National Unity Party (UBP) wins 7 municipalities, while other coalition partners Democratic Party (DP) and Communal Democracy Party (TDP) win 1 municipality each.

The independent candidates won nine other municipalities.

A total of 111 candidates contested for 28 municipalities.

Speaking after the elections, Prime Minister and Chairman of the CTP Tufan Erhurman said the country "successfully completed its democracy test."

"The local elections are completed without any issues. I would like to congratulate all of our independent and political party candidates because of that," he said.

Local elections in TRNC are held in every 4 years in six different provinces: Lefkosia, Girne, Gazimagusa, Iskele, Guzelyurt and Lefke.