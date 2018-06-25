Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:48, 25 June 2018 Monday
Cyprus
09:18, 25 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the leading party in the ruling coalition, won 10 of 28 municipalities in local elections in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

According to country's Supreme Election Board data, 71.4 percent of eligible 191,153 voters cast their votes in 734 ballot boxes.

Main opposition National Unity Party (UBP) wins 7 municipalities, while other coalition partners Democratic Party (DP) and Communal Democracy Party (TDP) win 1 municipality each.

The independent candidates won nine other municipalities.

A total of 111 candidates contested for 28 municipalities.

Speaking after the elections, Prime Minister and Chairman of the CTP Tufan Erhurman said the country "successfully completed its democracy test."

"The local elections are completed without any issues. I would like to congratulate all of our independent and political party candidates because of that," he said.

Local elections in TRNC are held in every 4 years in six different provinces: Lefkosia, Girne, Gazimagusa, Iskele, Guzelyurt and Lefke.



Related election Turkish Cypriot
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Cyprus News
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition

Two leaders announce they will form new government
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
US police need warrant for cell data top court says
US police need warrant for cell data, top court says

Ruling is limited based on urgency, court says
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash

Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
US suspends Korean military drills
US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills

Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
US House rejects conservative immigration bill
US House rejects conservative immigration bill

Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone

News

Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey
Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey

Voting officially ends in Turkish elections
Voting officially ends in Turkish elections

Fake voters in east Turkey face legal proceedings
Fake voters in east Turkey face legal proceedings

Turkish interior minister monitors elections
Turkish interior minister monitors elections

Turkish voters go to polls amid foolproof security
Turkish voters go to polls amid foolproof security

Turkish polls going on smoothly
Turkish polls going on smoothly

Turkish Cypriot head rules out 'fruitless' peace talks
Turkish Cypriot head rules out 'fruitless' peace talks

Turkish Cypriot coalition govt wins vote of confidence
Turkish Cypriot coalition govt wins vote of confidence

Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to polls on Sunday

Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday

Turkish Cypriots block UN aid convoy to Greek Cypriots
Turkish Cypriots block UN aid convoy to Greek Cypriots






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 