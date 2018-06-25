Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Republican Turkish Party (CTP), the leading party in the ruling coalition, won 10 of 28 municipalities in local elections in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).
According to country's Supreme Election Board data, 71.4 percent of eligible 191,153 voters cast their votes in 734 ballot boxes.
Main opposition National Unity Party (UBP) wins 7 municipalities, while other coalition partners Democratic Party (DP) and Communal Democracy Party (TDP) win 1 municipality each.
The independent candidates won nine other municipalities.
A total of 111 candidates contested for 28 municipalities.
Speaking after the elections, Prime Minister and Chairman of the CTP Tufan Erhurman said the country "successfully completed its democracy test."
"The local elections are completed without any issues. I would like to congratulate all of our independent and political party candidates because of that," he said.
Local elections in TRNC are held in every 4 years in six different provinces: Lefkosia, Girne, Gazimagusa, Iskele, Guzelyurt and Lefke.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Two leaders announce they will form new government
The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone