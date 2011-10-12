Worldbulletin News

Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey
Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey

Binali Yildirim emphasizes on 'stronger democracy' in his speech at AK Party headquarters

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has termed Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections a "turning point" in Turkey's history of democracy.

Addressing a huge crowd of supporters at the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's headquarters in capital Ankara, Yildirim thanked the Turkish nation for exercising their right to vote.

"Today is a festival for Turkey. This is a day with no losers but 81-million winners," he said.

The premier said rights of every citizen would be ensured. "Rights of all Turkish citizens from 7 to 77 age are guaranteed.

"Everyone should be assured that Turkey will carry on with its stronger democracy."

Yildirim said it is time for Turkey to achieve its 2023 goals, 2053 and 2071 visions with stability and confidence.

"The nation elected Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the first president of new system with virtue, will and courage and a clear result," he said.

The premier said they were ready to reunite despite differences, to be together, and they would continue their "blessed march" with love and enthusiasm.

"The presidential system with its all fairness embraces the whole of Turkey, and development policy has been approved by our nation in this election," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared his success in Turkey's historic presidential and parliamentary elections.

AK Party is also leading in parliamentary elections. Along with the MHP, the AK Party’s election ally, the People's Alliance has won majority of the votes so far.



