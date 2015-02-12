Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's stock exchange Monday morning rose 3.55 percent after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's election victory on Sunday based on preliminary results.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the week at 99,255.76 points, up 3,403.66 points.
All sector indices started the day with gains, while the mining index posted the best performance, up 12.19 percent.
The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index rose 5.60 percent and 1.78 percent, respectively.
Sunday night Erdogan became Turkey's first leader under a presidential system of government, and the People’s Alliance – an alliance between his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) – also secured a parliamentary majority, according to unofficial results.
Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced on Monday that with 99.2 percent of the ballot boxes opened, Erdogan is leading with 52.5 percent of the vote, while his major rival Muharrem Ince lags behind at 30.6 percent.
Also in Sunday's parliamentary elections, the People's Alliance won 53.6 percent of the votes, with 99.1 percent of the ballot boxes opened so far.
On Friday, the BIST 100 index closed at 95,852.11, up 0.84 percent, with a trade volume of 4.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.04 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 4.5490 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday from 4.6950 at Friday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate slipped to 5.2970 in the open market -- from 5.4720 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 6.0440 Turkish liras versus 6.2310 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil dropped to $74.03 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday, from $75.32 at the previous close.
BIST 100 rises 3.55 pct; Turkish lira gains ground
More than 100 incentive certificates issued for overseas-linked projects with $6.5B-investment-value in 4 months
If signed into law, NOPEC Act would allow US to sue OPEC for manipulating oil prices, damaging American economy
BIST 100 index starts day with 0.15 pct decline, falling some 140 points from Tuesday's close
Report finds cumulative wealth of world’s millionaires and billionaires grew to more than $70 trillion for first time ever
Turkey’s GDP per capita index was 65 last year, rising one point from previous year, says TurkStat
Net international investment position was minus $431.3B in April, says Turkish Central Bank
BIST 100 falls nearly 0.5 pct, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month
Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month
BIST 100 falls 0.32 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6810
Abu Dhabi crown prince begins two-day visit to the Horn of Africa Country on Eid Al-Fitr
Last month, inflation among EA19 countries up 0.6 percentage points from April, says Eurostat
The central bank also slashed its growth forecast for the rest of the year, citing threats of rising protectionism and global trade fears, but still said it would end a mass bond-buying programme.