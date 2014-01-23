Worldbulletin News

14:48, 25 June 2018 Monday
10:49, 25 June 2018 Monday

Iranian president congratulates Erdogan on election win
Iranian president congratulates Erdogan on election win

Turkish president reelected leading with 52.5 pct votes

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated on Monday his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his success in Sunday’s presidential elections.

In a written statement released on the presidential website, Rouhani wrote: “I congratulate you [Erdogan] with joy and happiness on your victory and renewed confidence in the presidential election.”

Recalling the strong historic, cultural and religious ties between the two countries, he expressed hopes that friendly relations with Turkey would strengthen.

He added that he prays for the happiness of Turkish people.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election.

Currently, 99.2 percent of the ballot boxes have been opened as Erdogan is leading with 52.5 percent of the votes while his major rival Muharrem Ince lags behind at 30.6 percent.

The People's Alliance -- a coalition of Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- has won 53.6 percent of the votes as 99.1 percent of the boxes have been opened so far in parliamentary votes.



