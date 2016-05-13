Worldbulletin News

14:48, 25 June 2018 Monday
24 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
Security forces carry out 2,945 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 18-25, says Interior Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 24 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" as part of anti-terror operations across Turkey over the past week, said an Interior Ministry statement on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its statement, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces carried out 2,945 counter-terror operations on June 18-25 with the assistance of land and air forces.

The ministry said 12 of the terrorists were killed, seven others were captured, and five surrendered to authorities.

Security forces destroyed shelters, including several caves and improvised explosives, during operations in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir, Sirnak, Hakkari and Van, the statement said.

During the operations, security forces also arrested 256 suspects for crimes related to terrorism, and 3,973 others for organized migrant and drug trafficking crimes, while 72 people were held for undocumented migration. In addition, they seized 24 guns and 560 rounds of various ammunition.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people since the mid-1980s, including women and children.



