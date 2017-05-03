Update: 11:59, 25 June 2018 Monday

Putin congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on election win

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his presidential election win.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin said the outcome of Sunday's vote confirms Erdogan’s great political authority, and broad support for the course pursued under his leadership to solve social and economic issues facing Turkey, and also for enhancing the country’s foreign policy position.

Putin further confirmed his readiness to continue bilateral dialogue and joint regional and international work.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced Erdogan won an absolute majority in Sunday’s presidential election.

With 99.2 percent of the ballot boxes opened, Erdogan is leading with 52.5 percent of the vote, while his major rival Muharrem Ince lags behind at 30.6 percent.

In Sunday’s parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance -- a coalition of Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- won 53.6 percent of the vote, with 99.1 percent of the ballot boxes opened.