Today in History June 25

|1658
|Aurangzeb proclaims himself emperor of the Moghuls in India.
|1767
|Mexican Indians riot as Jesuit priests are ordered home.
|1857
|Gustave Flaubert goes on trial for public immorality regarding his novel, Madame Bovary.
|1862
|The first day of the Seven Days' campaign begins with fighting at Oak Grove, Virginia.
|1864
|Union troops surrounding Petersburg, Virginia, begin building a mine tunnel underneath the Confederate lines.
|1868
|The U.S. Congress enacts legislation granting an eight-hour day to workers employed by the federal government.
|1876
|General George A. Custer and over 260 men of the Seventh Cavalry are wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians at Little Bighorn in Montana.
|1903
|Marie Curie announces her discovery of radium.
|1920
|The Greeks take 8,000 Turkish prisoners in Smyrna.
|1921
|Samuel Gompers is elected head of the American Federation of Labor for the 40th time.
|1941
|Finland declares war on the Soviet Union.
|1946
|Ho Chi Minh travels to France for talks on Vietnamese independence.
|1948
|The Soviet Union tightens its blockade of Berlin by intercepting river barges heading for the city.
|1950
|North Korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War.
|1959
|The Cuban government seizes 2.35 million acres under a new agrarian reform law.
|1962
|The U.S. Supreme Court bans official prayers in public schools.
|1964
|President Lyndon Johnson orders 200 naval personnel to Mississippi to assist in finding three missing civil rights workers.
|1973
|White House Counsel John Dean admits President Richard Nixon took part in the Watergate cover-up.
|1986
|Congress approves $100 million in aid to the Contras fighting in Nicaragua.
