Erdogan's main rival accepts election results

World Bulletin / News Desk
Former presidential candidate of Turkey’s main opposition party on Monday accepted the election results.
“I accept the election results,” Muharrem Ince said, addressing a news conference at the Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters in capital Ankara.
Turkey on Sunday went to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections.
Ince said Supreme Election Council's (YSK) results tally with CHP observers' findings.
Separately, Ince denied claims he had received any threats.
Earlier on Monday, Sadi Guven, head of the YSK, said that with 99.2 percent of ballot boxes opened, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, while his top rival Muharrem Ince lagged behind at 30.6 percent.
In the parliamentary polls, along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Justice and Development (AK) Party's election ally, the People's Alliance won 53.6 percent of the votes, with 99.1 percent of ballot boxes opened.
Suspects were trying to illegally cross into Greece from NW Turkey
Business world will continue to support Turkey's economy, according to statements by leading figures
Former presidential candidate of main opposition party Muharrem Ince denies receiving threas
Russian leader confirms readiness to continue bilateral dialogue and joint regional and international work with Turkey
Security forces carry out 2,945 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 18-25, says Interior Ministry
President addresses nation from balcony of AK Party headquarters in capital Ankara following his election success
Binali Yildirim emphasizes on 'stronger democracy' in his speech at AK Party headquarters
Unofficial results show Erdogan won presidential election
AK Party supporters in capital Ankara, other Turkish provinces, and Belgium ecstatic over Erdogan's election success
Turkish party leaders, including MHP chief Devlet Bahceli, congratulate President Erdogan over election success
Security of not only AK Party votes but votes for all political parties are ‘our honor,’ says AK Party spokesman Mahir Unal
Presenting themselves as OSCE observers of Turkish elections, 20 foreigners, their guides found to praise terrorist PKK
Many world leaders have reportedly congratulated President Erdoğan for his success in the elections.
Turkeys MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the election results.
Delegation head says no obstacles faced during observation
Latest results in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Diyarbakir, Antalya in Turkey's presidential election as of 8.00 pm local time