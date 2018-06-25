Worldbulletin News

Erdogan's main rival accepts election results
Erdogan's main rival accepts election results

Former presidential candidate of main opposition party Muharrem Ince denies receiving threas

World Bulletin / News Desk

Former presidential candidate of Turkey’s main opposition party on Monday accepted the election results.

“I accept the election results,” Muharrem Ince said, addressing a news conference at the Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters in capital Ankara.

Turkey on Sunday went to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Ince said Supreme Election Council's (YSK) results tally with CHP observers' findings.

Separately, Ince denied claims he had received any threats.

Earlier on Monday, Sadi Guven, head of the YSK, said that with 99.2 percent of ballot boxes opened, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, while his top rival Muharrem Ince lagged behind at 30.6 percent.

In the parliamentary polls, along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Justice and Development (AK) Party's election ally, the People's Alliance won 53.6 percent of the votes, with 99.1 percent of ballot boxes opened.



