7 Hezbollah experts arrested in northern Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk
Seven military experts from Lebanese group Hezbollah have been arrested in northern Yemen, the Yemeni army said Monday.
Military forces carried out an operation in Saada province during which seven Hezbollah experts were detained, the army’s September.net website quoted gen. Abdul-Karim al-Sadaai as saying.
Saada is the main stronghold of the Shia Houthi group, which overran much of Yemen, including capital Sanaa in 2014.
There was no comment from the Houthi group or Hezbollah on the claim.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as proxies for Shia Iran -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi military gains.
The following year, UN-sponsored peace talks held in Kuwait failed to end the destructive conflict.
The ongoing violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as "one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern times".
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Two leaders announce they will form new government
The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone