13:11, 25 June 2018 Monday

7 Hezbollah experts arrested in northern Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven military experts from Lebanese group Hezbollah have been arrested in northern Yemen, the Yemeni army said Monday.

Military forces carried out an operation in Saada province during which seven Hezbollah experts were detained, the army’s September.net website quoted gen. Abdul-Karim al-Sadaai as saying.

Saada is the main stronghold of the Shia Houthi group, which overran much of Yemen, including capital Sanaa in 2014.

There was no comment from the Houthi group or Hezbollah on the claim.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as proxies for Shia Iran -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi military gains.

The following year, UN-sponsored peace talks held in Kuwait failed to end the destructive conflict.

The ongoing violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as "one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern times".