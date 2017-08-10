Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:48, 25 June 2018 Monday
Middle East
13:11, 25 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
7 Hezbollah experts arrested in northern Yemen
7 Hezbollah experts arrested in northern Yemen

Saada is the main stronghold of the Shia Houthi group

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven military experts from Lebanese group Hezbollah have been arrested in northern Yemen, the Yemeni army said Monday.

Military forces carried out an operation in Saada province during which seven Hezbollah experts were detained, the army’s September.net website quoted gen. Abdul-Karim al-Sadaai as saying.

Saada is the main stronghold of the Shia Houthi group, which overran much of Yemen, including capital Sanaa in 2014.

There was no comment from the Houthi group or Hezbollah on the claim.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as proxies for Shia Iran -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi military gains.

The following year, UN-sponsored peace talks held in Kuwait failed to end the destructive conflict.

The ongoing violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as "one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern times".



Related yemen hezbollah
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition

Two leaders announce they will form new government
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
US police need warrant for cell data top court says
US police need warrant for cell data, top court says

Ruling is limited based on urgency, court says
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash

Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
US suspends Korean military drills
US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills

Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
US House rejects conservative immigration bill
US House rejects conservative immigration bill

Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone

News

3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders
3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders

37 Houthi fighters slain in central Yemen
37 Houthi fighters slain in central Yemen

UN envoy departs Yemen after talks with Houthi leaders
UN envoy departs Yemen after talks with Houthi leaders

Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen
Turkey sets 2 field hospitals in Yemen

UN ceasefire efforts in Yemen fizzle
UN ceasefire efforts in Yemen fizzle

Yemen army claims to make gains against Houthis in Taiz
Yemen army claims to make gains against Houthis in Taiz

Hezbollah-Amal in lead from Sunday elections
Hezbollah-Amal in lead from Sunday elections

Israeli minister warns Lebanon over Hezbollah attack
Israeli minister warns Lebanon over Hezbollah attack

Kuwait arrests 12 over ties to Iran, Hezbollah
Kuwait arrests 12 over ties to Iran Hezbollah

Lebanon under heavy attack by Hezbollah, Syrian regime
Lebanon under heavy attack by Hezbollah Syrian regime

Shk Qassem: Hezbollah seeks full liberation of Palestine
Shk Qassem Hezbollah seeks full liberation of Palestine

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Syria peace deal
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Syria peace deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 