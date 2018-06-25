Worldbulletin News

14:48, 25 June 2018 Monday
Update: 14:08, 25 June 2018 Monday

Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The head of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Nihad Awad, congratulated the Turkish nation for the successful election, saying that a high voter turnout marked the polls.

Oussama Jamal, the secretary-general of the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations, said the Turkish elections were held in democratic maturity and sent a message to the world.

The executive director of the Chicago-based charity Zakat Foundation, Halil Demir also said President Erdogan proved that he was not the president of his ruling AK Party, but the entire country.

Vladimir Potapenko, the deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization -- one of the observer organizations for Turkey's Sunday elections -- said in a news conference: "The elections is conducted in accordance with the legislation in force in Turkey, we confirm that all conditions necessary were provided for it."

He added that their mission termed the elections as "transparent, impartial and democratic".

Moulana Shabbier Ahmed Saloojee, the rector of Darul Uloom Zakariyya -- South Africa's largest Islamic university -- congratulated President Erdogan in a message.

"All Muslims in the world will continue to take benefit from President Erdogan’s leadership, together with the Turkish nation," he said.

Early Monday morning, Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won absolute majority in the presidential election after 97.7 percent of ballot boxes were opened.

YSK head Sadi Guven also said Justice and Development (AK) Party, Republican People’s Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and Good (IYI) Party surpassed the 10 percent threshold in the parliamentary election.



Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
