14:47, 25 June 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 14:26, 25 June 2018 Monday

Turkey's business world hails Erdogan's victory
Turkey's business world hails Erdogan's victory

Business world will continue to support Turkey's economy, according to statements by leading figures

World Bulletin / News Desk

Leading Turkish business world figures on Monday congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his Sunday election victory, making him Turkey’s first leader under the new executive presidential system.

"The new government system is a big opportunity for further strengthening stability and trust in our country," Rifat Hisarciklioglu, chairman of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), said in a statement.

Hisarciklioglu said in this new era Turkey can leap forward with confidence and stability.

"It is time to build a great Turkey for the future while focusing on the economy and reforms," he added.

The Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) said in a statement that the parliament and president elected on Sunday face a "comprehensive" political and reform agenda that deserves "urgent" attention.

The agenda includes, said TUSIAD, ensuring the rule of law and freedom, the fight against the black economy, accelerating the EU accession process, forming a rational economic program and fiscal discipline, and a Central Bank that assures confidence with its independent decisions.

It added that TUSIAD will work "resolutely" to make Turkey’s democracy, economy, and welfare stronger.

Nail Olpak, head of the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said in a statement that the board will continue to "successfully" represent Turkey's economic power in the world.

"We will continue to work for a stronger economy, for a more advanced democracy, and for a greater Turkey," Olpak said.

Turkey on Sunday went to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections.

On Monday, Sadi Guven, head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), said that with 99.2 percent of ballot boxes opened, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote, while his top rival Muharrem Ince lagged behind at 30.6 percent.

In the parliamentary polls, along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Justice and Development (AK) Party's election ally, the People's Alliance won 53.6 percent of the votes, with 99.1 percent of ballot boxes opened.



