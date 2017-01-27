FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey’s Greek border

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least eight FETO suspects have been rounded up in northwestern Turkey while attempting to illegally cross into neighboring Greece, security sources said on Monday.
Soldiers caught the suspects in a military zone in the Edirne province near the Greek border as they were planning to illegally cross into Greece, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.
The two suspects -- Ali T. and Ibrahim T. -- stand accused of being members of the FETO terror group, the sources added.
The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
