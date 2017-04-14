Update: 15:29, 25 June 2018 Monday

Eritrean delegation due in Ethiopia this week

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eritrean officials are expected in Ethiopia's capital this week in a rare diplomatic meeting between the hostile neighbours, Ethiopian state media said Monday.

"A high-level Eritrean government delegation will arrive in Addis Ababa this week," state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported, without giving further details.

But this month Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed said he would now accept the demarcation, prompting Asmara to announce an official visit to Ethiopia.

A former province of Ethiopia, Eritrea voted for independence in 1993, rendering Ethiopia landlocked.

Abiy took office in April after years of political turmoil and anti-government unrest in Africa's second most-populous country.

He has since pursued an ambitious reform agenda including liberalising the economy and releasing jailed dissidents.

The Eritrean meeting has been scheduled despite a blast on Saturday at a pro-government rally where Abiy was making a speech. Two people were killed and 150 people injured.

The state media on Sunday reported 30 people had been arrested on suspicion of involvement, in addition to nine police.