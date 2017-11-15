Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:17, 25 June 2018 Monday
Economy
Update: 16:56, 25 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece
5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece

The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Greece on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The epicentre was in the sea off the town of Pylos.

"The quake had a long duration and initially we were worried, but right now we have absolute calm", the mayor of Pylos, Dimitris Kafantaris, told Antenna TV.

Greece sits on significant fault lines and has been regularly hit by earthquakes in recent years, but rarely with casualties.

Last July, however, a 6.7-magnitude quake killed two people and injured scores on the tourist island of Kos.



Related greece earth quake
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
5 5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece
5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece

The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.
Asian markets fall as trade war fears weigh on sentiment
Asian markets fall as trade war fears weigh on sentiment

There was little sign of relief after equities suffered a pummelling last week in response to tit-for-tat warnings by Beijing and Washington, which has fuelled concerns about the potential damage to the world economy.
Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory
Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory

BIST 100 rises 3.55 pct; Turkish lira gains ground
Turkey attracts over 3B int'l investment in Jan-April
Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April

More than 100 incentive certificates issued for overseas-linked projects with $6.5B-investment-value in 4 months
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 increases slighlty, while USD/TRY exchange rate rises
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support

If signed into law, NOPEC Act would allow US to sue OPEC for manipulating oil prices, damaging American economy
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index starts day with 0.15 pct decline, falling some 140 points from Tuesday's close
Wealth of world s rich soared in 2017
Wealth of world’s rich soared in 2017

Report finds cumulative wealth of world’s millionaires and billionaires grew to more than $70 trillion for first time ever
Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017
Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017

Turkey’s GDP per capita index was 65 last year, rising one point from previous year, says TurkStat
Turkey s external assets at 234B in April
Turkey’s external assets at $234B in April

Net international investment position was minus $431.3B in April, says Turkish Central Bank
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls nearly 0.5 pct, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Turkey's budget posts over 600M surplus in May
Turkey's budget posts over $600M surplus in May

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month
Turkey's budget posts over 600M surplus in May
Turkey's budget posts over $600M surplus in May

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.32 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6810
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018
Turkey expects 40M tourists in 2018

Turkey also expects $32 billion tourism revenue, president adds
UAE injects 3B into Ethiopia s cash-strapped economy
UAE injects $3B into Ethiopia’s cash-strapped economy

Abu Dhabi crown prince begins two-day visit to the Horn of Africa Country on Eid Al-Fitr

News

Death toll in western Japan 6.1 quake rises to 4
Death toll in western Japan 6 1 quake rises to

Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Magnitude 6 4 quake strikes Papua New Guinea

7.0 Earthquake hits overseas French island
7 0 Earthquake hits overseas French island

310 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake
310 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake

205 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake
205 Turks evacuated from Greek island after quake

5.4 magnitude quake in central Philippines
5 4 magnitude quake in central Philippines

FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey’s Greek border
FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey s Greek border

Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough
Turkey condemns Greek terrorist's 2-day furlough

Macedonian lawmakers ratify name deal
Macedonian lawmakers ratify name deal

Greek MP nabbed for urging coup
Greek MP nabbed for urging coup

Greece, Macedonia ink deal to end name row
Greece Macedonia ink deal to end name row

Greek govt faces censure vote over Macedonia deal
Greek govt faces censure vote over Macedonia deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 