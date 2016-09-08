Merkel vows to work ‘constructively’ with Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Germany vowed on Monday to move forward in working constructively with the new government of Turkey, following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s historic election win on Sunday.
Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said, they have taken note of the preliminary results, which showed that President Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election.
"We are looking forward to continuing a constructive, beneficial working relationship between German and Turkish governments," Steffen Seibert said.
He also noted that Chancellor Merkel would congratulate Turkish President Erdogan at an appropriate time.
Early Monday morning, Turkey's Supreme Election Council announced that Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election.
With 99.6 percent of the ballot boxes opened, Erdogan is leading with 52.58 percent of the vote, while his closest rival Muharrem Ince lags behind at 30.64 percent.
In Sunday’s parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance -- a coalition of Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- won 53.6 percent of the vote, with 99.6 percent of the ballot boxes opened.
Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Two leaders announce they will form new government
The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber