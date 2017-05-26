Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:17, 25 June 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 18:22, 25 June 2018 Monday

  • Share
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey

Refugees including 5 children held in Mugla province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish coast guards on Monday rounded up 15 Syrian refugees in the Aegean Sea and arrested a suspect.

The coast guard units said that a boat carrying the refugees, including five children, was stopped in Fethiye district of western Mugla province. Its driver, identified with the initials G.B., was arrested.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of Syria's civil war.

Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.

There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.



Related syria Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey

Refugees including 5 children held in Mugla province
FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey s Greek border
FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey’s Greek border

Suspects were trying to illegally cross into Greece from NW Turkey
Turkey's business world hails Erdogan's victory
Turkey's business world hails Erdogan's victory

Business world will continue to support Turkey's economy, according to statements by leading figures
Erdogan's main rival accepts election results
Erdogan's main rival accepts election results

Former presidential candidate of main opposition party Muharrem Ince denies receiving threas
Putin congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on election win
Putin congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on election win

Russian leader confirms readiness to continue bilateral dialogue and joint regional and international work with Turkey
24 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
24 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carry out 2,945 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 18-25, says Interior Ministry
Erdogan Democracy winner of Turkish elections
Erdogan: Democracy winner of Turkish elections

President addresses nation from balcony of AK Party headquarters in capital Ankara following his election success
Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey
Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey

Binali Yildirim emphasizes on 'stronger democracy' in his speech at AK Party headquarters
Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory
Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory

Unofficial results show Erdogan won presidential election
Turkish AK Party supporters celebrate election victory
Turkish AK Party supporters celebrate election victory

AK Party supporters in capital Ankara, other Turkish provinces, and Belgium ecstatic over Erdogan's election success
Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success
Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success

Turkish party leaders, including MHP chief Devlet Bahceli, congratulate President Erdogan over election success
AK Party urges respect for election results
AK Party urges respect for election results

Security of not only AK Party votes but votes for all political parties are ‘our honor,’ says AK Party spokesman Mahir Unal
OSCE observer' imposters exposed as PKK supporters
'OSCE observer' imposters exposed as PKK supporters

Presenting themselves as OSCE observers of Turkish elections, 20 foreigners, their guides found to praise terrorist PKK
World leaders congratulate Erdogan on election success
World leaders congratulate Erdogan on election success

Many world leaders have reportedly congratulated President Erdoğan for his success in the elections.
Bahceli congratulates Erdogan on election success
Bahceli congratulates Erdogan on election success

Turkeys MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the election results.
Turkish polls going on smoothly Independent observer
Turkish polls going on smoothly: Independent observer

Delegation head says no obstacles faced during observation

News

Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed
Syria s Idlib rocked by twin bombings 5 killed

Diplomat denies US involvement in deadly Syria strike
Diplomat denies US involvement in deadly Syria strike

Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria’s Manbij
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria s Manbij

Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election

24 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
24 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Iranian president congratulates Erdogan on election win
Iranian president congratulates Erdogan on election win

Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey
Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey

Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory
Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 