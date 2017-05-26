15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish coast guards on Monday rounded up 15 Syrian refugees in the Aegean Sea and arrested a suspect.
The coast guard units said that a boat carrying the refugees, including five children, was stopped in Fethiye district of western Mugla province. Its driver, identified with the initials G.B., was arrested.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of Syria's civil war.
Among migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.
There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.
