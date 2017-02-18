Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:57, 26 June 2018 Tuesday
Media
09:20, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on June 26
Press agenda on June 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

 World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

ANKARA - Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), to chair Central Executive Board (MYK) in wake of elections.

 

AZERBAIJAN

BAKU - Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar to attend parade for 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani army.

 

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Britain’s Prince William to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

 

YEMEN

MAARIB - Following ongoing fight between Houthi rebels and Saudi-led coalition over Al-Hudaydah seaport.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments over controversial recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results. ​

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Presentation by inquiry commission on Syria to UN Human Rights Council on their probe into events in Eastern Ghouta this January to June and press conference by commission Chair Paulo Pinheiro.

GENEVA - UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to release World Drug Report.​

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to meet Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for talks on bilateral ties, refugee crisis, and EU issues.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

SPORTS

ANKARA - FIFA World Cup: Austria to meet Peru, Denmark to face France in Group C, and Nigeria to meet Argentina; Iceland to face Croatia in Group D in their third and final group stage matches.

 

SPECIAL REPORT: OPEC attempts correction in oil market with increase

By Ovunc Kutlu

NEW YORK (AA) - A decision by OPEC and non-OPEC to boost crude production by around 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) last week is an attempt to correct the oil market, an expert told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.



Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on June 26
Press agenda on June 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Press agenda on June 25
Press agenda on June 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 25, 2018
Press agenda on June 24
Press agenda on June 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 24, 2018
Press agenda on June 23
Press agenda on June 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 23, 2018
Press agenda on June 22
Press agenda on June 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 22, 2018
Press agenda on June 21
Press agenda on June 21

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 21, 2018
Press agenda on June 20
Press agenda on June 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Press agenda on June 19
Press agenda on June 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Press agenda on June 18
Press agenda on June 18

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 18, 2018
Press agenda on June 17
Press agenda on June 17

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Press agenda on June 16
Press agenda on June 16

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 16, 2018
Press agenda on June 15
Press agenda on June 15

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 15, 2018
Press agenda on June 14
Press agenda on June 14

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 14, 2018
Press agenda on June 13
Press agenda on June 13

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Press agenda on June 12
Press agenda on June 12

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo
Turkey to restore 2 mosques in Kosovo

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to restore Pristina Carshia, Gazi Mehmet Pasha's Mosque

News

Press agenda on June 25
Press agenda on June 25

Press agenda on June 24
Press agenda on June 24

Press agenda on June 23
Press agenda on June 23

Press agenda on June 22
Press agenda on June 22

Press agenda on June 21
Press agenda on June 21

Press agenda on June 20
Press agenda on June 20






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 