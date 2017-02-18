Press agenda on June 26

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
ANKARA - Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), to chair Central Executive Board (MYK) in wake of elections.
AZERBAIJAN
BAKU - Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar to attend parade for 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani army.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM - Britain’s Prince William to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.
YEMEN
MAARIB - Following ongoing fight between Houthi rebels and Saudi-led coalition over Al-Hudaydah seaport.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following developments over controversial recount of May 12 parliamentary poll results.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Presentation by inquiry commission on Syria to UN Human Rights Council on their probe into events in Eastern Ghouta this January to June and press conference by commission Chair Paulo Pinheiro.
GENEVA - UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to release World Drug Report.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to meet Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel meets Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for talks on bilateral ties, refugee crisis, and EU issues.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
SPORTS
ANKARA - FIFA World Cup: Austria to meet Peru, Denmark to face France in Group C, and Nigeria to meet Argentina; Iceland to face Croatia in Group D in their third and final group stage matches.
SPECIAL REPORT: OPEC attempts correction in oil market with increase
By Ovunc Kutlu
NEW YORK (AA) - A decision by OPEC and non-OPEC to boost crude production by around 1 million barrels per day (mbpd) last week is an attempt to correct the oil market, an expert told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.
