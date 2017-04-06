Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:49, 26 June 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
11:04, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Philippine army kills 6 police in friendly fire mishap
Philippine army kills 6 police in friendly fire mishap

Both security forces were conducting combat patrol operations in area when they accidentally engaged in firefight

World Bulletin / News Desk

Six police officers were killed and nine others injured in a misencounter Monday between the Philippine National Police and Philippine Army in Samar province.

The police officers, who are all members of the 805th Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, were conducting combat patrol operations in the hinterlands of Villareal town when they were fired upon by the Philippine Army's 87th Infantry Battalion, said Chief Superintendent Mariel Magaway, a regional police director.

"The Army was conducting an operation in the hinterlands because of the reported presence of armed men – the NPA,” said Magaway, referring to the communist New People's Army.

According to Magaway, the local police unit was also conducting operations, which caught both forces by surprise and prompted them to open fire on each other.

The Army’s 8th Infantry Division commander Major Gen. Raul Farnacio confirmed that there were no casualties on the military side and said a joint, thorough and impartial investigation between the police and military is being conducted to look into the deadly incident.

"When you are in a highly vegetated area, it's hard to distinguish who you are up against," he said.

"The other side also returned fire. We are still conducting an investigation to determine how these two groups came close to each other," Farnacio added.

A Special Investigation Task Group headed by the Samar Provincial Police Office has been formed by the Philippine National Police.

Since March 1969, the Philippine government has been fighting the NPA, which has waged one of the longest-running insurgencies in Asia that, according to the military, has claimed thousands of lives.



Related Philippines
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition

Two leaders announce they will form new government
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging

News

Philippine military pursues new ISIL ‘emir’
Philippine military pursues new ISIL emir

Understating American genocide and enslavement of Philippines
Understating American genocide and enslavement of Philippines

Philippines delays new talks with communist rebels
Philippines delays new talks with communist rebels

Philippine president jeered by protesters during speech
Philippine president jeered by protesters during speech

Philippine passes bill for self-rule in Muslim region
Philippine passes bill for self-rule in Muslim region

Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines
Turkey to build schools for Moro Muslims in Philippines






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 