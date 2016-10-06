12:29, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

Israeli missiles strike near Damascus airport

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two Israeli missiles struck near the Damascus airport late Monday, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported.

The agency, however, did not give further details about casualties or damage from the attack.

Syrian air defenses retaliated to the attack with firing a missile toward the Israeli warplane that carried out the missile attack, local sources said.

According to the sources, the Syrian missile was intercepted by Israeli air defenses over Al-Harra town in the southwestern Daraa province.

The same sources said Israeli army also shelled a Syrian regime’s rocket launch pad in Jabab village in Daraa.

There was no comment from the Israeli army about the report.