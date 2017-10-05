Update: 13:10, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's stock exchange inched up 0.07 percent, or 69.64 points, to open at 94,077.94 points on Tuesday.

On the second transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices gained 0.18 percent and 0.54 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the wholesale and retail trade sector index posted the best performance, up 0.86 percent, while the telecommunication sector index was the sole sector to see a decline, down 3.43 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 94,008.29, down 1.92 percent, or 1,843.81 points, with a trade volume of 8.9 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.9 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 4.6900 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday versus 4.6850 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.4900 in the open market -- from 5.4730 at the previous close -- while one British pound traded for 6.2380 Turkish liras compared to 6.2350 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil climbed slightly to $74.83 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, from $74.75 at the previous close.