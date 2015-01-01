Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:48, 26 June 2018 Tuesday
Europe
13:34, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Ship carrying refugees allowed to dock in Italy
Ship carrying refugees allowed to dock in Italy

EU countries yet to find solution for another ship with 234 people on board, which was denied entry in Malta and Italy.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Danish cargo ship that rescued more than 100 refugees in the Mediterranean Sea earlier this week has been allowed by Italy to dock at one of its ports.

The Alexander Maersk, which had been in limbo for the last couple of days about wether or not it could dock in Italy, was allowed to enter the port of the Sicilian town of Pozzallo on Tuesday.

"We will accept these people with our customary humanity," Pozzallo mayor Roberto Ammatuna said according to local news reports.

"Today is an important day because it has showed that solidarity is still a widespread feeling."



Related Italy refugee danish cargo
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition

Two leaders announce they will form new government
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging

News

Macron meets Italy PM as migrant crisis splits Europe
Macron meets Italy PM as migrant crisis splits Europe

French, Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row
French Italian leaders to meet amid migrant ship row

Italy holds migrant rescue ship as hundreds land
Italy holds migrant rescue ship as hundreds land

Italy populists one step from power in final vote
Italy populists one step from power in final vote

Juncker calls for respect for new Italy govt
Juncker calls for respect for new Italy govt

What's next for Italy as populists take over
What's next for Italy as populists take over

Turkey marks World Refugee Day
Turkey marks World Refugee Day

UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship
UN slams decision of turning away migrant ship

60 Rohingya born in refugee camps every day
60 Rohingya born in refugee camps every day

Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees
Syrian journalists commend Turkish support for refugees

Ethiopian king showed kindness to refugees
Ethiopian king showed kindness to refugees

Over 1,000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 1 000 undocumented migrants held in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 