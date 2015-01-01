13:34, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

Ship carrying refugees allowed to dock in Italy

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Danish cargo ship that rescued more than 100 refugees in the Mediterranean Sea earlier this week has been allowed by Italy to dock at one of its ports.

The Alexander Maersk, which had been in limbo for the last couple of days about wether or not it could dock in Italy, was allowed to enter the port of the Sicilian town of Pozzallo on Tuesday.

"We will accept these people with our customary humanity," Pozzallo mayor Roberto Ammatuna said according to local news reports.

"Today is an important day because it has showed that solidarity is still a widespread feeling."