Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:48, 26 June 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
14:29, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Syrian regime tightens noose around Daraa; 29 killed
Syrian regime tightens noose around Daraa; 29 killed

With Russian air support, regime and its allies advance on Daraa’s strategic town of Busra al-Harir

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 29 people were killed over the past 24 hours in attacks carried out by the Assad regime in Syria’s southern Daraa province.

 

On Monday evening, the regime and its allies launched a ground offensive -- supported by Russian air power -- following four earlier attempts to storm Daraa’s northeastern town of Busra al-Harir.

 

Recent days have seen Syrian regime forces and their Iran-backed allies advance to the town’s outskirts, where they have continued to clash with armed opposition groups.

 

According to local civil-defense sources, at least 29 people have been killed by repeated regime attacks, especially in the towns of Busra al-Harir, Al-Hirak, Al-Sourah and Nahtah.

 

Busra al-Harir is of particular strategic value, as it represents the only means of accessing Daraa’s eastern countryside.

 

While airstrikes in support of the operation began about 10 days ago, they have reportedly intensified over the last 48 hours.



Related syria daraa
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition

Two leaders announce they will form new government
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging

News

Assad forces strike Daraa for 1st time since truce
Assad forces strike Daraa for 1st time since truce

Bombing kills 25 opposition fighters in Syria's Daraa
Bombing kills 25 opposition fighters in Syria's Daraa

Syria: 4 civil defense workers killed in roadside blast
Syria 4 civil defense workers killed in roadside blast

Syrian regime warplanes kill 4 in Daraa province
Syrian regime warplanes kill 4 in Daraa province

Syrian regime 'destroys six hospitals' in Daraa city
Syrian regime 'destroys six hospitals' in Daraa city

Opposition minister killed in Syria’s Daraa
Opposition minister killed in Syria s Daraa

UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey

Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed
Syria s Idlib rocked by twin bombings 5 killed

Diplomat denies US involvement in deadly Syria strike
Diplomat denies US involvement in deadly Syria strike






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 