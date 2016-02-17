Syrian regime tightens noose around Daraa; 29 killed

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 29 people were killed over the past 24 hours in attacks carried out by the Assad regime in Syria’s southern Daraa province.
On Monday evening, the regime and its allies launched a ground offensive -- supported by Russian air power -- following four earlier attempts to storm Daraa’s northeastern town of Busra al-Harir.
Recent days have seen Syrian regime forces and their Iran-backed allies advance to the town’s outskirts, where they have continued to clash with armed opposition groups.
According to local civil-defense sources, at least 29 people have been killed by repeated regime attacks, especially in the towns of Busra al-Harir, Al-Hirak, Al-Sourah and Nahtah.
Busra al-Harir is of particular strategic value, as it represents the only means of accessing Daraa’s eastern countryside.
While airstrikes in support of the operation began about 10 days ago, they have reportedly intensified over the last 48 hours.
