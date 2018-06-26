Varied presidential Cabinet possible

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Cabinet in Turkey’s new presidential system could include figures from various walks of life, besides traditional politicians, a ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party spokesman said on Tuesday.
"It could include individuals from the business world, culture, and sports, or people who lived abroad," Mahir Unal told national broadcaster TRT.
Also commenting on the main opposition Republican People’s Party's (CHP) presidential candidate in Sunday’s election, Unal said: "The CHP's Muharrem Ince became the party's natural leader by topping the 30 percent psychological barrier for the first time in 40 years."
On Sunday, with 99.9 percent of votes counted, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential poll with 52.5 percent of the vote, while Ince got 30.6 percent -- a losing percentage, but the best showing by the CHP on the national level in years.
Unal also questioned the leadership of current CHP Chair Kemal Kilicdaroglu, as Ince managed to do better in the polls than the party itselt. In Sunday’s parliamentary poll, the CHP won some 22.64 percent, far less than Ince.
