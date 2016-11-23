Turkey: 20 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations

World Bulletin / News Desk
Twenty suspects were arrested in anti-drug operations across Turkey on Tuesday, according to police sources.
Police seized nearly four kilograms of heroin in the southeastern province of Van, and arrested two suspects, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
In a separate operation against drug traffickers in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, police nabbed 17 suspects, confiscating an undisclosed amount of drugs at the suspects' homes.
Also in the southern province of Hatay, security forces apprehended one suspect and seized half a kilo of marijuana.
