Israel plans to build Gaza port with Greek Cypriots

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israel has advanced plans to build a floating dock in Greek administered part of Cyprus to receive goods bound for the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.
The plans were reportedly agreed in principle during talks between Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Nicos Anastasiades, president of Greek Cypriot administration.
According to Israeli Channel 2, a panel will be established in two weeks to work out a detained plan to be presented within three months.
The dock will include a system enabling Israel to monitor the movement of goods bound for the Palestinian territory.
“As soon as all the details are closed and ‘locked and loaded,’ we will appeal directly to the public in Gaza,” a senior defense source told the channel.
Israeli media said port building will be conditioned on the release of three Israelis believed to be held by Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, in addition to the return of the remains of two Israeli soldiers.
There was no comment from authorities in Israel or Greek Cypriot administration on the report.
The Gaza Strip has been reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.
Since March, more than 130 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli army gunfire during protests demanding an end to the decades-long Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and lifting of the Gaza blockade.
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Two leaders announce they will form new government
The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging