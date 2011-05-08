Update: 15:56, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race

World Bulletin / News Desk

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia will host a round of the Formula E world championship for the first time next season on a street circuit in the capital of Riyadh, it was announced Thursday.

"Bringing racing to Riyadh for the first round of the new season is the perfect setting for the next phase of the FIA Formula E Championship," said series founder and president Alejandro Agag.

"An exciting and vibrant country that is focussing on its future, Saudi Arabia will be the ideal venue to mark the competitive debut of the next generation Formula E cars."