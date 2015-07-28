Update: 16:18, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN on Tuesday voiced alarm over escalating hostilities in southwestern Syria which have displaced at least 45,000 people.

"We are alarmed by reports in recent days of escalating hostilities in Dar’a governorate in south-western Syria which are endangering an estimated 750,000 people," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a press conference at the UN in Geneva.

Due to fighting on the ground and bombardment from the air, there have been reports of deaths and injuries, including among children, Laerke said.

"At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate to areas near the border with Jordan. These displaced people are in urgent need of shelter and humanitarian aid," he said.

The UN called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and allow freedom of movement.