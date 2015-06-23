Foreign students set to teach Turkish back at home

World Bulletin / News Desk
Equipped with a new teaching certificate, foreign students from around the world will be ready to teach Turkish in their own home countries.
A number of the students graduated from a one-month Turkish teaching certificate program from the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) at a graduation ceremony in the capital Ankara.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abdulmalik El Salemi from Yemen said that he is glad to be in Turkey to pursue his master’s degree in Turkish language and literature. After the training, he said he wants to teach what he knows back in Yemen.
El Salemi also praised Turks for their politeness and warm hospitality.
“I can teach Turkish well,” said Megi Manuelidze, a Georgian student who earned her BA in Turkish language and literature in her country and studying master's at Ankara’s Hacettepe University.
Manuelidze also said that she is pleased to use what she learned from the institute.
Madine Moldasheva, a doctoral student from Kazakhstan, also praised the training and vowed to teach Turkish in her own country.
“I had no problem learning Turkish, and the YEE’s certificate program was very good,” she said.
“I got a good education in how to teach the Turkish language, what methods and skills to use.”
Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) offers Turkish language teaching certificate program for foreigners
Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul with capacity of 7 million books
Library with capacity of 7 million books to open for public in 2020
There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Mr. Mamoudou Gassama heroically scaled the high rise building to the 4th floor where he dragged the hanging 2years old boy to safety before the fire service could arrive.
Two years since his passing, boxing legend remembered for his golden gloves and work against racism
Ali Banat was a wealthy businessman from Australia who was diagnosed with cancer and given just seven months to live. His story touched millions of people around the world. Ali passed away on 29th May 2018 in the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah have mercy on him.
Russian State Library has over 35,000 books and other printed material in Turkish language collected since 1828
One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.
‘They worked among the snake-charmers and belly-dancers of Marrakech. I christened them Kesh Angels and gave them heart-shaped sunglasses’
Istanbul hosts Turkey’s most visited museums with over 2 million visitors in first 4 months of 2018
Arab journalists having fruitful discussions with Turkish counterparts while enjoying spring in the megapolis
An intensive program of cultural activities in both countries for next year is being prepared, says Russian ambassador
Bosnia tells people about hundreds of mosques, religious buildings destroyed by Serb and Croat forces during 1990s wars
Turkey's biggest festival - the Istanbul Youth Festival (IGF) - targeted at young people kicks off at the Eurasia Show and Art Center.
Cat research center in Van province decides to give special treat to unique felines that sport silky fur and lion-like walk