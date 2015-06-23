Worldbulletin News

Foreign students set to teach Turkish back at home
Foreign students set to teach Turkish back at home

Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) offers Turkish language teaching certificate program for foreigners

World Bulletin / News Desk

Equipped with a new teaching certificate, foreign students from around the world will be ready to teach Turkish in their own home countries.

A number of the students graduated from a one-month Turkish teaching certificate program from the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) at a graduation ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Abdulmalik El Salemi from Yemen said that he is glad to be in Turkey to pursue his master’s degree in Turkish language and literature. After the training, he said he wants to teach what he knows back in Yemen.

El Salemi also praised Turks for their politeness and warm hospitality.

“I can teach Turkish well,” said Megi Manuelidze, a Georgian student who earned her BA in Turkish language and literature in her country and studying master's at Ankara’s Hacettepe University.

Manuelidze also said that she is pleased to use what she learned from the institute.

Madine Moldasheva, a doctoral student from Kazakhstan, also praised the training and vowed to teach Turkish in her own country.

“I had no problem learning Turkish, and the YEE’s certificate program was very good,” she said.

“I got a good education in how to teach the Turkish language, what methods and skills to use.”



Art & Culture News
