New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn in

Quim Torra, Catalonia's new separatist leader, was sworn in Thursday during a brief ceremony without central government representatives in which he avoided promising to obey the constitution and pledged instead to follow "the will of the Catalan people".
"I promise to loyally fulfil the duties of the post of regional president being faithful to the will of the Catalan people represented by the Catalan parliament," Torra said as he was sworn in, using the same formula as his predecessor and mentor Puigdemont.
The 55-year-old did not promise to obey the Constitution nor the statute that regulates Catalonia's autonomy.
He appeared flanked only by a Catalan flag, without the traditional Spanish flag and portrait of the king that protocol states must be present, in a small side-room of the regional government building in Barcelona.
Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis criticised the ceremony, saying it done "on the sly", as if Torra "were a second-rate president".
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Two leaders announce they will form new government
The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging