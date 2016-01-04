Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:16, 26 June 2018 Tuesday
Economy
Update: 17:52, 26 June 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak

The US president's Iran announcement on Tuesday triggered a surge in oil prices to levels unseen in over three years.

World Bulletin / News Desk

US and European equity markets essentially treaded water Friday while oil prices retreated, concluding a turbulent week marked by President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Iran nuclear pact.

But oil prices pulled back Friday, with some analysts pointing to profit taking and others seeing the move as motivated by the belief that other major OPEC producers could boost output as needed.

Traders meanwhile welcomed below-forecast US inflation data on Thursday that dented expectations for a sharp rise in US interest rates, which buoyed the prospect of continued cheap borrowing.

US stocks finished mostly higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 advancing modestly and the Nasdaq slipping. Major US indices finished the week up more than two percent.

"Good earnings and mild inflation numbers are a great formula for the markets," said Jack Ablin chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors.

London stocks rose modestly, while France and Germany declined somewhat.

London's FTSE 100 has recovered from its February slump and is now less than 100 points below its record high set in mid-January.

The CAC 40 set a record close on Thursday.

US health and pharma shares rallied after analysts concluded Trump's plan to address high drug prices would not significantly affect industry profits, at least in the short run. Merck rose 2.8 percent, CVS Health 3.2 percent and Express Scripts 2.6 percent.

"The president plans to increase competition within the drug space and to change rules that have allowed some drugmakers to game the system," said Briefing.com. "The blueprint lacked many details, however, prompting a sigh of relief from investors, who were worried about the possibility of imminent regulation."

Cybersecurity company Symantec lost more than one third of its market value after it disclosed an internal probe that may lead it to restate results, and refused to take questions from analysts.

Symantec said its audit committee had retained independent counsel and that it "voluntarily contacted" US securities officials about the probe.



Related US EU economy oil
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Oil prices retreat from 3-1 2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak

The US president's Iran announcement on Tuesday triggered a surge in oil prices to levels unseen in over three years.
Turkey elections positive for credit ratings
Turkey elections positive for credit ratings

Japan Credit Rating Agency says falling uncertainty over domestic politics is positive for credits ratings
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index climbs 0.07 pct, while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.6900
OPEC attempts correction in oil market with increase
OPEC attempts correction in oil market with increase

Saudis, Russia have cut more output than they were supposed to, expert says
5 5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece
5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece

The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.
Asian markets fall as trade war fears weigh on sentiment
Asian markets fall as trade war fears weigh on sentiment

There was little sign of relief after equities suffered a pummelling last week in response to tit-for-tat warnings by Beijing and Washington, which has fuelled concerns about the potential damage to the world economy.
Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory
Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory

BIST 100 rises 3.55 pct; Turkish lira gains ground
Turkey attracts over 3B int'l investment in Jan-April
Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April

More than 100 incentive certificates issued for overseas-linked projects with $6.5B-investment-value in 4 months
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 increases slighlty, while USD/TRY exchange rate rises
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support

If signed into law, NOPEC Act would allow US to sue OPEC for manipulating oil prices, damaging American economy
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index starts day with 0.15 pct decline, falling some 140 points from Tuesday's close
Wealth of world s rich soared in 2017
Wealth of world’s rich soared in 2017

Report finds cumulative wealth of world’s millionaires and billionaires grew to more than $70 trillion for first time ever
Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017
Turkey's GDP per capita index up in 2017

Turkey’s GDP per capita index was 65 last year, rising one point from previous year, says TurkStat
Turkey s external assets at 234B in April
Turkey’s external assets at $234B in April

Net international investment position was minus $431.3B in April, says Turkish Central Bank
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls nearly 0.5 pct, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Turkey's budget posts over 600M surplus in May
Turkey's budget posts over $600M surplus in May

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $2B last month

News

Myanmar fires key general sanctioned by EU
Myanmar fires key general sanctioned by EU

EU, China vow to uphold global trade order despite divisions
EU China vow to uphold global trade order despite divisions

Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

28 arrested in Spain for children smuggling
28 arrested in Spain for children smuggling

UK unveils new settlement scheme for EU citizens
UK unveils new settlement scheme for EU citizens

EU, New Zealand launch trade negotiations
EU New Zealand launch trade negotiations

Turkey elections positive for credit ratings
Turkey elections positive for credit ratings

Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April
Turkey attracts over 3B int'l investment in Jan-April

Wealth of world’s rich soared in 2017
Wealth of world s rich soared in 2017

Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April

Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey

Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May
Turkey's economic confidence index falls in May

Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race
Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race

Libya political party maintains neutrality in oil fight
Libya political party maintains neutrality in oil fight

French minister slams 'illegal' oil refinery blockades
French minister slams 'illegal' oil refinery blockades

Kenya makes first crude oil export
Kenya makes first crude oil export

Venezuela, a top oil exporter in deep crisis
Venezuela a top oil exporter in deep crisis

Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump, Asian stocks climb
Oil prices drop as focus turns to Trump Asian stocks

US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

Mattis visits China amid Korea talks, strategic tensions
Mattis visits China amid Korea talks strategic tensions

US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills
US suspends Korean military drills

US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Pentagon asked to house up to 20,000 migrant children
Pentagon asked to house up to 20 000 migrant children






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 