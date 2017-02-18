09:46, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on June 27

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

ANKARA - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to hold news conference regarding update of free trade agreement between Turkey and European Free Trade Association countries.

SPECIAL REPORT:

US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

By Cansu Dikme

ANKARA (AA) - A group of Muslim American opinion leaders visiting Turkey expressed satisfaction at the results of Sunday's presidential and parliamentarian elections.

DENMARK

COPENHAGEN - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to participate in international Ukraine Reform Conference, being held at joint initiative of Denmark and Ukraine.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet National Security Adviser to President Trump John Bolton​​.

SUDAN

KHARTOUM - South Sudanese rivals Salva Kiir and Riek Machar to sign landmark agreement in Sudanese capital.



SYRIA

DARAA - Following ongoing military operations by Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria’s southwestern Daraa province.

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

ADEN - UN envoy Martin Griffiths to meet Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to discuss ongoing fight over Al-Hudaydah seaport.​

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Members of commission of inquiry on Burundi to hold news conference at the 38th session of UN Human Rights Council.

GENEVA - UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea to hold news conference.

FRANCE

PARIS - France to co-host with Saudi Arabia conference to focus attention on humanitarian situation in Yemen.

INDONESIA

JAKARTA - Indonesia goes to polls for local elections.

SPORTS

ANKARA - World Cup: Serbia to meet Brazil, Switzerland to face Costa Rica; South Korea to meet Germany, Mexico to face Sweden in third and final group stage matches.