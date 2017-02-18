Worldbulletin News

12:15, 27 June 2018 Wednesday
Media
09:46, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on June 27
Press agenda on June 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 27, 2018

 World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

ANKARA - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to hold news conference regarding update of free trade agreement between Turkey and European Free Trade Association countries.

 

SPECIAL REPORT:

US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
By Cansu Dikme
ANKARA (AA) - A group of Muslim American opinion leaders visiting Turkey expressed satisfaction at the results of Sunday's presidential and parliamentarian elections.

 

DENMARK

COPENHAGEN - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to participate in international Ukraine Reform Conference, being held at joint initiative of Denmark and Ukraine.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet National Security Adviser to President Trump John Bolton​​.

 

SUDAN

KHARTOUM - South Sudanese rivals Salva Kiir and Riek Machar to sign landmark agreement in Sudanese capital.


SYRIA

DARAA - Following ongoing military operations by Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria’s southwestern Daraa province.

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

ADEN - UN envoy Martin Griffiths to meet Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to discuss ongoing fight over Al-Hudaydah seaport.​

 

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Members of commission of inquiry on Burundi to hold news conference at the 38th session of UN Human Rights Council.

GENEVA - UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea to hold news conference.

 

FRANCE

PARIS - France to co-host with Saudi Arabia conference to focus attention on humanitarian situation in Yemen.

 

INDONESIA

JAKARTA - Indonesia goes to polls for local elections.

 

SPORTS

ANKARA - World Cup: Serbia to meet Brazil, Switzerland to face Costa Rica; South Korea to meet Germany, Mexico to face Sweden in third and final group stage matches.



