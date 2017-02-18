Press agenda on June 27

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
ANKARA - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to hold news conference regarding update of free trade agreement between Turkey and European Free Trade Association countries.
SPECIAL REPORT:
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
By Cansu Dikme
ANKARA (AA) - A group of Muslim American opinion leaders visiting Turkey expressed satisfaction at the results of Sunday's presidential and parliamentarian elections.
DENMARK
COPENHAGEN - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to participate in international Ukraine Reform Conference, being held at joint initiative of Denmark and Ukraine.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet National Security Adviser to President Trump John Bolton.
SUDAN
KHARTOUM - South Sudanese rivals Salva Kiir and Riek Machar to sign landmark agreement in Sudanese capital.
SYRIA
DARAA - Following ongoing military operations by Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria’s southwestern Daraa province.
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
ADEN - UN envoy Martin Griffiths to meet Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to discuss ongoing fight over Al-Hudaydah seaport.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Members of commission of inquiry on Burundi to hold news conference at the 38th session of UN Human Rights Council.
GENEVA - UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Eritrea to hold news conference.
FRANCE
PARIS - France to co-host with Saudi Arabia conference to focus attention on humanitarian situation in Yemen.
INDONESIA
JAKARTA - Indonesia goes to polls for local elections.
SPORTS
ANKARA - World Cup: Serbia to meet Brazil, Switzerland to face Costa Rica; South Korea to meet Germany, Mexico to face Sweden in third and final group stage matches.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 12, 2018