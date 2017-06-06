11:32, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Myanmar Muslims in Thailand 'stateless'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Approximately 80 percent of the 10,000 Myanmar Muslims living near the Thai border are "stateless", a London-based rights group said Tuesday.

The Burma Human Rights Network (BHRN) interviewed 36 Myanmar Muslims on their struggle to survive on the margins of their host and home countries from March to May in the Thai city of Mae Sot.

The group said most of the refugees do not have a citizenship document, and as a result, they are unable to acquire work permits and end up working illegally.

"This is a clear violation of Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -- to which Burma [Myanmar] is a signatory -- which states that all people are entitled to a nationality and must not be arbitrarily denied...a nationality," the group said in a report.

The Thai government set a deadline for the worker registration of Myanmar Muslims of June 30 which includes proof of identity from Myanmar.

As Muslims of Myanmar face systematic discrimination from Myanmar's authorities, they cannot obtain this verification.

The report added that Myanmar Muslims without official paperwork not only face fines but also deportation and prohibition from applying for a Thai work permit for two years.

"Without the adoption of a citizenship scheme based on human rights norms and a new, democratic, federal Constitution that removes the military from any political role in the country, Burma's [Myanmar] most marginalized will continue to struggle to live with dignity within and outside the country’s borders," it added.