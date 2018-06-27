13:21, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Pakistan's national security advisor resigns

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan's National Security Advisor Retired Lt. Gen. Nasser Khan Janjua resigned on Wednesday, his office said.

After submitting his resignation to the prime minister he vacated his office.

The cabinet confirmed the resignation in a notification, without elaborating on any reasons.

Local media reported that Janjua resigned over some differences with the caretaker government.