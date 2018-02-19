13:27, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen in Copenhagen, he said on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Cavusoglu shared a picture with Samuelsen, saying that they had discussed the fight against terrorism as well as Turkish-EU relations.

Cavusoglu was in Copenhagen to take part in an international Ukraine Reform Conference “where Ukraine’s reform process and international community’s support to Ukraine will be reviewed; and to hold bilateral talks with my counterparts,” he added.

He further tweeted that he “emphasized that Danish authorities should not permit activities of the terrorist organization PKK and its affiliates” to take place on Danish soil.

In its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken more than 40,000 lives, including women and children.