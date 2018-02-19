Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:25, 27 June 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
13:27, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM
Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM

Top diplomats discuss fight against terrorism and Turkish-EU relations on sidelines of Ukraine conference

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen in Copenhagen, he said on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Cavusoglu shared a picture with Samuelsen, saying that they had discussed the fight against terrorism as well as Turkish-EU relations.

Cavusoglu was in Copenhagen to take part in an international Ukraine Reform Conference “where Ukraine’s reform process and international community’s support to Ukraine will be reviewed; and to hold bilateral talks with my counterparts,” he added.

He further tweeted that he “emphasized that Danish authorities should not permit activities of the terrorist organization PKK and its affiliates” to take place on Danish soil.

In its more than 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken more than 40,000 lives, including women and children.



Related Cavusoglu Danish fm
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey strives for development of global free trade
Turkey strives for development of global free trade

Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci says revised free trade agreement with EFTA countries 'comprehensive'
Over 100 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
Over 100 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants have been stopped from crossing into Greece’s Lesbos Island using illegal route
Erdogan reelection boosts 'strong leader' image in West
Erdogan reelection boosts 'strong leader' image in West

June 24 elections in Turkey made Erdogan stronger both nationally and internationally, French political expert says
President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1300 GMT
Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM
Turkey's Cavusoglu meets Danish FM

Top diplomats discuss fight against terrorism and Turkish-EU relations on sidelines of Ukraine conference
Meeting set to assess presidential transition
Meeting set to assess presidential transition

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting in Istanbul to assess transition process to executive presidential system
Turkey 20 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations
Turkey: 20 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations

Police carry out operations in the provinces of Mersin, Hatay, and Antalya
Varied presidential Cabinet possible
Varied presidential Cabinet possible

CHP's Muharrem Ince became party's natural leader by topping 30 pct voter support for 1st time in 40 years, says Mahir Unal
OSCE election report neglected impartiality
OSCE election report neglected impartiality

Bias of OSCE observers on Turkey's Sunday elections only hurts the mission's credibility, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects
Arrest warrants out for 43 FETO-linked suspects

Suspects include on-duty soldiers and terrorist group FETO’s alleged ‘covert imams’
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey
15 Syrian refugees held in western Turkey

Refugees including 5 children held in Mugla province
FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey s Greek border
FETO terror suspects caught near Turkey’s Greek border

Suspects were trying to illegally cross into Greece from NW Turkey
Turkey's business world hails Erdogan's victory
Turkey's business world hails Erdogan's victory

Business world will continue to support Turkey's economy, according to statements by leading figures
Erdogan's main rival accepts election results
Erdogan's main rival accepts election results

Former presidential candidate of main opposition party Muharrem Ince denies receiving threas
Putin congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on election win
Putin congratulates Turkey's Erdogan on election win

Russian leader confirms readiness to continue bilateral dialogue and joint regional and international work with Turkey
24 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
24 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Security forces carry out 2,945 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 18-25, says Interior Ministry

News

Turkey key country in Syria talks, says FM Cavusoglu
Turkey key country in Syria talks says FM Cavusoglu

Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing
Turkish FM set to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Turkish FM speaks with counterparts to discuss Gaza
Turkish FM speaks with counterparts to discuss Gaza

Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move
Turkish foreign minister criticizes US' Jerusalem move

Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara
Iraqi foreign minister looks to boost ties in Ankara

Cavusoglu, Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels
Cavusoglu Pompeo to discuss Afghanistan in Brussels






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 