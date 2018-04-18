Worldbulletin News

President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara
President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1300 GMT

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli at the presidential complex at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, according to a presidential source.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to attend the meeting, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, added.

Bahceli has already congratulated Erdogan over his victory in Sunday's elections.

The MHP and the Justice and Development (AK) Party had participated in the elections together under an alliance.

The two leaders last met on April 18 before the elections at the presidential complex.



