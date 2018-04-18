President Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli at the presidential complex at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, according to a presidential source.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to attend the meeting, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, added.
Bahceli has already congratulated Erdogan over his victory in Sunday's elections.
The MHP and the Justice and Development (AK) Party had participated in the elections together under an alliance.
The two leaders last met on April 18 before the elections at the presidential complex.
Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci says revised free trade agreement with EFTA countries 'comprehensive'
Migrants have been stopped from crossing into Greece’s Lesbos Island using illegal route
June 24 elections in Turkey made Erdogan stronger both nationally and internationally, French political expert says
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1300 GMT
Top diplomats discuss fight against terrorism and Turkish-EU relations on sidelines of Ukraine conference
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair meeting in Istanbul to assess transition process to executive presidential system
Police carry out operations in the provinces of Mersin, Hatay, and Antalya
CHP's Muharrem Ince became party's natural leader by topping 30 pct voter support for 1st time in 40 years, says Mahir Unal
Bias of OSCE observers on Turkey's Sunday elections only hurts the mission's credibility, says Turkish Foreign Ministry
Suspects include on-duty soldiers and terrorist group FETO’s alleged ‘covert imams’
Suspects were trying to illegally cross into Greece from NW Turkey
Business world will continue to support Turkey's economy, according to statements by leading figures
Former presidential candidate of main opposition party Muharrem Ince denies receiving threas
Russian leader confirms readiness to continue bilateral dialogue and joint regional and international work with Turkey
Security forces carry out 2,945 counter-terror raids across Turkey from June 18-25, says Interior Ministry