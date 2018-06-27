Worldbulletin News

18:24, 27 June 2018 Wednesday
14:22, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Bomb blast in Syria's Afrin kill 10
Bomb blast in Syria's Afrin kill 10

2 bomb-laden vehicles explode in central streets of city, sources say

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 10 civilians were killed and dozens more injured in twin bombings that rocked Syria’s northwestern city of Afrin on Wednesday, according to local sources.

A car bomb exploded in a central street of the city, the source, who spoke anonymously due to security concerns said.

Shortly afterward, another bomb-laden vehicle exploded in another central street of the city, the source added.

A PKK-affiliated terrorist group, Afrin Falcons, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In a social media platform, the group said, "It will go on. More surprises will be seen."

The group also said the attacks were recorded and the video would be announced later.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. 

On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army members liberated the town of Afrin, on the 58th day of the operation.

 





