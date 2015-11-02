Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:24, 27 June 2018 Wednesday
Europe
15:50, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey slams EU General Affairs Council decision
Turkey slams EU General Affairs Council decision

EU council said accession negotiations for Turkey have come to standstill

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ankara on Wednesday slammed an anti-Turkey EU statement and called the bloc's stance "hypocrite and inconsistent".

The EU General Affairs Council after a Tuesday meeting said: "The Council notes that Turkey has been moving further away from the European Union. Turkey's accession negotiations have therefore effectively come to a standstill and no further chapters can be considered for opening or closing and no further work towards the modernisation of the EU-Turkey Customs Union is foreseen."

Responding to the council, Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "Claiming that our country is moving further away from the process despite EU's position is only hypocrisy and inconsistency."

The ministry added that the EU decision is biased and unfair.

"Though our country's candidate status is not harmed by the decision, we do not accept associating our membership process in 'EU Enlargement' matter with new conditions under a meaningless cause-effect relationship," added the ministry statement.

"It is impossible to understand associating the update of Customs Union to the criteria, when it would not only benefit our country but also the EU.

"We have seen once again that the EU does not treat Turkey fairly and honestly," the statement concluded.



Related Turkey EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition

Two leaders announce they will form new government

News

EU's Tusk warns 'time is short' to beat populists
EU's Tusk warns 'time is short' to beat populists

EU to start accession talks with 2 countries next year
EU to start accession talks with 2 countries next year

Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1 2 year peak

Myanmar fires key general sanctioned by EU
Myanmar fires key general sanctioned by EU

EU, China vow to uphold global trade order despite divisions
EU China vow to uphold global trade order despite divisions

Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

Turkey strives for development of global free trade
Turkey strives for development of global free trade

Over 100 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
Over 100 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Erdogan reelection boosts 'strong leader' image in West
Erdogan reelection boosts 'strong leader' image in West

Meeting set to assess presidential transition
Meeting set to assess presidential transition

Turkey: 20 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations
Turkey 20 suspects arrested in anti-drug operations

Varied presidential Cabinet possible
Varied presidential Cabinet possible






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 