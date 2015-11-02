15:50, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Turkey slams EU General Affairs Council decision

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ankara on Wednesday slammed an anti-Turkey EU statement and called the bloc's stance "hypocrite and inconsistent".

The EU General Affairs Council after a Tuesday meeting said: "The Council notes that Turkey has been moving further away from the European Union. Turkey's accession negotiations have therefore effectively come to a standstill and no further chapters can be considered for opening or closing and no further work towards the modernisation of the EU-Turkey Customs Union is foreseen."

Responding to the council, Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "Claiming that our country is moving further away from the process despite EU's position is only hypocrisy and inconsistency."

The ministry added that the EU decision is biased and unfair.

"Though our country's candidate status is not harmed by the decision, we do not accept associating our membership process in 'EU Enlargement' matter with new conditions under a meaningless cause-effect relationship," added the ministry statement.

"It is impossible to understand associating the update of Customs Union to the criteria, when it would not only benefit our country but also the EU.

"We have seen once again that the EU does not treat Turkey fairly and honestly," the statement concluded.