18:24, 27 June 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 15:53, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Over 100 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
Over 100 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants have been stopped from crossing into Greece’s Lesbos Island using illegal route

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 111 undocumented migrants have been held in western Turkey, according to a security source Wednesday.

The migrants, including women and children, on an inflatable boat were rounded up off Canakkale province's Ayvacik district.

The migrants -- among them Afghans, Iranians and Moroccans -- were attempting to cross into Greece’s Lesbos Island using an illegal route, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, added.

All the migrants were later referred to the provincial migration authorities.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000. There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016.



