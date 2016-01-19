Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
18:24, 27 June 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 17:12, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Xi Jinping met with US defence chief
Xi Jinping met with US defence chief

Mattis, visiting Beijing to take the measure of China's global security ambitions, especially in the South China Sea, told Xi he wants to keep the bilateral military relationship on an even keel and find areas to cooperate.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US Defense Secretary James Mattis Wednesday the two countries must sustain the "good momentum" of their military relationship, amid US worries about China's projection of power across the Indo-Pacific.

"Ï'm here to keep our relationship on the right trajectory, keep it going in the right direction and to share ideas with your military leadership, as well as look at the way ahead," the Pentagon chief told Xi.

There were no references to rising bilateral tensions, in both military and economic relations, in public remarks ahead of their meeting in the Great Hall of the People.

But Mattis blasted China earlier this month over the militarisation of built-up islets it claims in the South China Sea, and President Donald Trump has sparked a trade war with the country.

In consequence, the deterioration of relations was barely below the surface of Xi's and Mattis's diplomatic remarks.

"The Chinese-US relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world," Xi said.

"Över the recent years this military-to-military relationship has had good momentum... I would like to hope this momentum of the military-to-military relationship would continue."

The two met after Mattis spent a day in meetings with other top Chinese officials, including Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and Politburo member and former ambassador to the United States Yang Jiechi.

Mattis, on his first visit to China, came in search of a "very open and honest dialogue" about the long-term strategic goals of both countries.

Ahead of the visit he acknowledged the tensions but said he believed he could find areas where the two militaries could cooperate, in hopes of building better communications and reducing the chances of conflict.

 



Related china xi jinping
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus
Republican Turkish Party wins polls in Northern Cyprus

Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition
Iraqi premier and cleric al-Sadr to form coalition

Two leaders announce they will form new government

News

Xi makes surprise visit to fleet in South China Sea drill
Xi makes surprise visit to fleet in South China Sea

Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone

Xi poised to extend power as China set to lift term limits
Xi poised to extend power as China set to lift

China's military ordered to pledge total loyalty to Xi
China's military ordered to pledge total loyalty to Xi

China's Xi ally given top Shanghai post
China's Xi ally given top Shanghai post

Xi given second 5-year term to lead China
Xi given second 5-year term to lead China

China lifts ban on import of British beef
China lifts ban on import of British beef

US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

EU, China vow to uphold global trade order despite divisions
EU China vow to uphold global trade order despite divisions

North Korea's Kim hails 'unity' with China in new visit
North Korea's Kim hails 'unity' with China in new visit

Kim meets China's Xi following Trump summit
Kim meets China's Xi following Trump summit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 