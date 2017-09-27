Worldbulletin News

Today in History June 27
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1743   English King George II defeats the French at Dettingen, Bavaria.
1833   Prudence Crandall, a white woman, is arrested for conducting an academy for black women in Canterbury, Conn.
1862   Confederates break through the Union lines at the Battle of Gaines' Mill--the third engagement of the Seven Days' campaign.
1864   General William Sherman is repulsed by Confederates at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain.
1871   The yen becomes the new form of currency in Japan.
1905   The crew of the Russian battleship Potemkin mutinies.
1918   Two German pilots are saved by parachutes for the first time.
1923   Yugoslav Premier Nikola Pachitch is wounded by Serb attackers in Belgrade.
1924   Democrats offer Mrs. Leroy Springs the vice presidential nomination, the first woman considered for the job.
1927   The U.S. Marines adopt the English bulldog as their mascot.
1929   Scientists at Bell Laboratories in New York reveal a system for transmitting television pictures.
1942   The Allied convoy PQ-17 leaves Iceland for Murmansk and Archangel.
1944   Allied forces capture the port city of Cherbourg, France.
1950   The UN Security Council calls on members for troops to aid South Korea.
1963   Henry Cabot Lodge is appointed U.S. ambassador to South Vietnam.
1973   President Richard Nixon vetoes a Senate ban on the Cambodia bombing.
1985   The U.S. House of Representatives votes to limit the use of combat troops in Nicaragua.


