Today in History June 27

|1743
|English King George II defeats the French at Dettingen, Bavaria.
|1833
|Prudence Crandall, a white woman, is arrested for conducting an academy for black women in Canterbury, Conn.
|1862
|Confederates break through the Union lines at the Battle of Gaines' Mill--the third engagement of the Seven Days' campaign.
|1864
|General William Sherman is repulsed by Confederates at the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain.
|1871
|The yen becomes the new form of currency in Japan.
|1905
|The crew of the Russian battleship Potemkin mutinies.
|1918
|Two German pilots are saved by parachutes for the first time.
|1923
|Yugoslav Premier Nikola Pachitch is wounded by Serb attackers in Belgrade.
|1924
|Democrats offer Mrs. Leroy Springs the vice presidential nomination, the first woman considered for the job.
|1927
|The U.S. Marines adopt the English bulldog as their mascot.
|1929
|Scientists at Bell Laboratories in New York reveal a system for transmitting television pictures.
|1942
|The Allied convoy PQ-17 leaves Iceland for Murmansk and Archangel.
|1944
|Allied forces capture the port city of Cherbourg, France.
|1950
|The UN Security Council calls on members for troops to aid South Korea.
|1963
|Henry Cabot Lodge is appointed U.S. ambassador to South Vietnam.
|1973
|President Richard Nixon vetoes a Senate ban on the Cambodia bombing.
|1985
|The U.S. House of Representatives votes to limit the use of combat troops in Nicaragua.
