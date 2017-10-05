Worldbulletin News

Today's News
23:52, 27 June 2018 Wednesday
Economy
18:35, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Borsa Istanbul up over 1.5 pct at close
Borsa Istanbul up over 1.5 pct at close

BIST 100 index earns more than 1,500 points at close; Turkish lira gains in value against foreign currencies

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index rose by 1.64 percent to 95,954.80 points with a trading volume of around 7.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $1.62 billion) in the closing session on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 1,546.61-point increase from the Tuesday's close of 94,408.19 points, while it opened the day at 94,432.93 points, up 0.03 percent.

The USD/TRY exchange rate dropped to 4.6010 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) Wednesday, compared with 4.6420 at Tuesday's close. Last month it hit an all-time high of 4.93.

The euro/lira exchange rate also fell to 5.3400 by market close, versus 5.4110 at the previous close, and one British pound traded for 6.0690 Turkish liras, compared with 6.1585 at Tuesday's close.

The BIST Gold Exchange index stood at same with Tuesday's close. In Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for $1,256.40 as of 4.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT) Wednesday, compared with $1,256.45 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil rose to $77.67 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) Wednesday, from $74.64 on Tuesday's close.



