18:37, 27 June 2018 Wednesday

Putin-Trump summit to be held in 'third country'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia and the U.S. have agreed to hold a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in a "third country", Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists in Moscow on Wednesday.

“We will announce the date and the place together with our American colleagues tomorrow. The summit will be held in the third country," Ushakov told journalists on the sidelines of Putin's meeting with Trump's Security Adviser John Bolton in the Russian capital.

Bolton arrived in Moscow on Wednesday during which he also met Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.