Italy's Eni discovers huge gas field off Egyptian coast

World Bulletin / News Desk
An Italian energy company has reportedly discovered a gas field off the Egyptian coast three times larger than one found in 2015 which was described as the largest ever found in the Mediterranean.
According to Egyptian Ministry of Oil officials cited in an Egyptian Independent report, Rome-based ENI will soon announce the Noor field find in the North Sinai Shorouk concession.
Noor is reportedly triple the size of the Zohr field, found by ENI in 2015, which was so substantial that, after years of importing gas and along with the country's other finds, Egypt is now expected to have a gas surplus as early as next year.
The new discovery would cement Egypt’s plans to become a regional gas hub, only a couple of years after energy supply shortages made blackouts a daily experience for many Egyptians.
It will also raise doubts over a deal announced in February that would see $15b worth of Israeli gas exported to Egypt over the next decade.
Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla told Bloomberg late last week that the country might stop importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of the year, but did not mention any new discoveries.
“The exports of Zohr gas field, as well as other gas fields’ production, will start early next year,” El-Molla said. “I don’t think there will be more tenders. I think this is it. Local production should cover our needs.”
Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results
Republican Turkish Party wins 10 of 28 total municipalities in local elections