Press agenda on June 28

TURKEY

ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

ANKARA - TurkStat to publish economic confidence index for June.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - EU leaders' summit to be held in Brussels, expected to focus on migrant issue.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zaharova to hold press conference.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Following demonstrations in capital against deteriorating economic conditions.

SYRIA

DARAA - Following efforts by Assad regime to recapture Syria's southern Daraa province.

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

YEMEN

ADEN - Following ongoing fighting between Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed coalition in Al-Hudaydah and Al-Bayda provinces.​

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - International Syria Support Group's Humanitarian Access Task Force to convene at the UN, followed by press stakeout with Jan Egeland, senior advisor to UN special envoy on Syria.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to address lawmakers on refugee crisis ahead of EU leaders’ summit in Brussels.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to attend EU leaders’ summit in Brussels.

SPECIAL REPORT

Pakistan faces water scarcity

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) - Pakistan is facing acute water scarcity, with falling water levels in many parts of the country, local media and experts said.

SPORTS

ANKARA - World Cup: Panama to face Tunisia, England to meet Belgium, Japan to face Poland, Senegal to meet Colombia in third and final group stage matches.