Press agenda on June 28

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Following aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
ANKARA - TurkStat to publish economic confidence index for June.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - EU leaders' summit to be held in Brussels, expected to focus on migrant issue.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zaharova to hold press conference.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Following demonstrations in capital against deteriorating economic conditions.
SYRIA
DARAA - Following efforts by Assad regime to recapture Syria's southern Daraa province.
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
YEMEN
ADEN - Following ongoing fighting between Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed coalition in Al-Hudaydah and Al-Bayda provinces.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - International Syria Support Group's Humanitarian Access Task Force to convene at the UN, followed by press stakeout with Jan Egeland, senior advisor to UN special envoy on Syria.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to address lawmakers on refugee crisis ahead of EU leaders’ summit in Brussels.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to attend EU leaders’ summit in Brussels.
SPECIAL REPORT
Pakistan faces water scarcity
By Islamuddin Sajid
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AA) - Pakistan is facing acute water scarcity, with falling water levels in many parts of the country, local media and experts said.
SPORTS
ANKARA - World Cup: Panama to face Tunisia, England to meet Belgium, Japan to face Poland, Senegal to meet Colombia in third and final group stage matches.
