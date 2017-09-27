Today in History June 28

1635 The French colony of Guadeloupe is established in the Caribbean.

1675 Frederick William of Brandenburg crushes the Swedes.

1709 Russians defeat the Swedes and Cossacks at the Battle of Poltava.

1776 Colonists repulse a British sea attack on Charleston, South Carolina.

1778 Mary "Molly Pitcher" Hays McCauley, wife of an American artilleryman, carries water to the soldiers during the Battle of Monmouth.

1839 Cinque and other Africans are kidnapped and sold into slavery in Cuba.

1874 The Freedmen's Bank, created to assist former slaves in the United States, closes. Customers of the bank lose $3 million.

1884 Congress declares Labor Day a legal holiday.

1902 Congress passes the Spooner bill, authorizing a canal to be built across the Isthmus of Panama.

1911 Samuel J. Battle becomes the first African-American policeman in New York City.

1914 Austria's Archduke Franz Ferdinand is assassinated at Sarajevo, Serbia.

1919 Germany signs the Treaty of Versailles under protest.

1921 A coal strike in Britain is settled after three months.

1930 More than 1,000 communists are routed during an assault on the British consulate in London.

1938 Congress creates the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) to insure construction loans.

1942 German troops launch an offensive to seize Soviet oil fields in the Caucasus and the city of Stalingrad.

1945 General Douglas MacArthur announces the end of Japanese resistance in the Philippines.

1949 The last U.S. combat troops are called home from Korea, leaving only 500 advisers.

1950 General Douglas MacArthur arrives in South Korea as Seoul falls to the North.

1954 French troops begin to pull out of Vietnam's Tonkin province.

1964 Malcolm X founds the Organization for Afro-American Unity to seek independence for blacks in the Western Hemisphere.

1967 14 people are shot during race riots in Buffalo, New York.

1970 Muhammad Ali [Cassius Clay] stands before the Supreme Court regarding his refusal of induction into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

1971 The Supreme Court overturns the draft evasion conviction of Muhammad Ali.

1972 Richard Nixon announces that no new draftees will be sent to Vietnam.