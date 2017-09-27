Today in History June 28

|1635
|The French colony of Guadeloupe is established in the Caribbean.
|1675
|Frederick William of Brandenburg crushes the Swedes.
|1709
|Russians defeat the Swedes and Cossacks at the Battle of Poltava.
|1776
|Colonists repulse a British sea attack on Charleston, South Carolina.
|1778
|Mary "Molly Pitcher" Hays McCauley, wife of an American artilleryman, carries water to the soldiers during the Battle of Monmouth.
|1839
|Cinque and other Africans are kidnapped and sold into slavery in Cuba.
|1862
|Fighting continues between Union and Confederate forces during the Seven Days' campaign.
|1863
|General George Meade replaces General Joseph Hooker three days before the Battle of Gettysburg.
|1874
|The Freedmen's Bank, created to assist former slaves in the United States, closes. Customers of the bank lose $3 million.
|1884
|Congress declares Labor Day a legal holiday.
|1902
|Congress passes the Spooner bill, authorizing a canal to be built across the Isthmus of Panama.
|1911
|Samuel J. Battle becomes the first African-American policeman in New York City.
|1914
|Austria's Archduke Franz Ferdinand is assassinated at Sarajevo, Serbia.
|1919
|Germany signs the Treaty of Versailles under protest.
|1921
|A coal strike in Britain is settled after three months.
|1930
|More than 1,000 communists are routed during an assault on the British consulate in London.
|1938
|Congress creates the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) to insure construction loans.
|1942
|German troops launch an offensive to seize Soviet oil fields in the Caucasus and the city of Stalingrad.
|1945
|General Douglas MacArthur announces the end of Japanese resistance in the Philippines.
|1949
|The last U.S. combat troops are called home from Korea, leaving only 500 advisers.
|1950
|General Douglas MacArthur arrives in South Korea as Seoul falls to the North.
|1954
|French troops begin to pull out of Vietnam's Tonkin province.
|1964
|Malcolm X founds the Organization for Afro-American Unity to seek independence for blacks in the Western Hemisphere.
|1967
|14 people are shot during race riots in Buffalo, New York.
|1970
|Muhammad Ali [Cassius Clay] stands before the Supreme Court regarding his refusal of induction into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
|1971
|The Supreme Court overturns the draft evasion conviction of Muhammad Ali.
|1972
|Richard Nixon announces that no new draftees will be sent to Vietnam.
|1976
|The first women enter the U.S. Air Force Academy.
