16:58, 28 June 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
11:21, 28 June 2018 Thursday

Pakistan faces water scarcity
Water levels in 26 out of 43 lakes have dropped drastically in past few years

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan is facing acute water scarcity, with falling water levels in many parts of the country, local media and experts warned.

Rawal Lake, an artificial reservoir that provides water to the capital Islamabad and the adjacent city of Rawalpindi, has dried up.

The lake, spread out over 8.8 kilometers (5.5 miles), gets its water supply from River Korang, in eastern Punjab province.

"The water level in the lake is entirely dependent on River Korang and currently there is no water due to reduction in the amount of rain in the country," said Irfan Shah, a local lake administration official.

I hope the monsoon season will start next month and the lake fills up again, he added.

Residents of the capital are facing groundwater shortage and most wells have dried up in the G sector. Islamabad is divided into various sectors for the purpose of administration.

"Our well has dried up and now we buy water for use in the house," said Sultan Khan, a resident of the locality.

Many residents dig wells in their houses to obtain groundwater that can be used when there is a shortage of water in the city.

Experts believe the situation will improve once the monsoon season begins next month.

"Monsoon season in Pakistan hopefully will start from the end of July and water levels will rise after rains," said Mushtaq Shah, director of the Meteorological Department.

He added that the coming season will bring lots of rain, even though last year a dry spell hit the country.



