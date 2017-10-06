Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:58, 28 June 2018 Thursday
Economy
11:31, 28 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Trade woes drag Asian markets
Trade woes drag Asian markets

Concerns about the Chinese economy are also hurting confidence, with the yuan continuing to weaken and mainland stocks now in bear market territory having fallen more than 20 percent from recent highs.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Trade war worries again permeated markets across Asia on Thursday, with mixed signals from the White House fuelling uncertainty, but energy firms kicked higher thanks to another surge in oil prices.

Dealers are struggling to get a handle on the situation owing to confusion over Donald Trump's trade strategy.

The president seemed to back off a plan to impose tough new restrictions on Chinese investment in the United States, soothing concerns about a conflagration between the world's top economies.

But later his economic advisor and trade hawk Larry Kudlow warned that stern measures were still being contemplated.

"If the administration doesn't understand what the president is trying to achieve from his trade policy, that is hardly a sign of confidence for investors," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.

"It would be entirely natural if investors were a bit confused as indeed confusion reigns supreme."

Equity markets fluctuated through the day and Tokyo ended slightly lower, while Shanghai closed 0.9 percent down but Hong Kong added 0.5 percent.

Seoul and Manila both fell more than one percent, while there were also losses in Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok and Jakarta. Sydney rose slightly 0.3 percent.

In early European trade London fell 0.5 percent, Paris shed 0.4 percent and Frankfurt was 0.6 percent off.

With no sign of the trade spat easing any time soon there are growing concerns about the impact on the Chinese economy, with growth already showing signs of slowing and stocks plunging 22 percent since its 2018 peak in January.

The yuan is also at its weakest level against the dollar since December, having endured one of its worst runs since its mid-2015 devaluation that sparked a global market meltdown.

 

 



Related economy asia market
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Europe's economic sentiment down slightly in June
Europe's economic sentiment down slightly in June

European Commission says both EA and EU indices saw declines in June
Trade woes drag Asian markets
Trade woes drag Asian markets

Concerns about the Chinese economy are also hurting confidence, with the yuan continuing to weaken and mainland stocks now in bear market territory having fallen more than 20 percent from recent highs.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index falls 0.15 pct, while foreign currencies rise against Turkish lira
Economic confidence down in June
Economic confidence down in June

Overall index loses over 3 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
Borsa Istanbul up over 1 5 pct at close
Borsa Istanbul up over 1.5 pct at close

BIST 100 index earns more than 1,500 points at close; Turkish lira gains in value against foreign currencies
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.03 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6310
Oil prices retreat from 3-1 2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak

The US president's Iran announcement on Tuesday triggered a surge in oil prices to levels unseen in over three years.
Turkey elections positive for credit ratings
Turkey elections positive for credit ratings

Japan Credit Rating Agency says falling uncertainty over domestic politics is positive for credits ratings
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index climbs 0.07 pct, while USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.6900
OPEC attempts correction in oil market with increase
OPEC attempts correction in oil market with increase

Saudis, Russia have cut more output than they were supposed to, expert says
5 5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece
5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece

The earthquake hit at a depth of 30 kilometres (19 miles), about 70 kilometres southwest of the city of Kalamata, the US Geological Survey said.
Asian markets fall as trade war fears weigh on sentiment
Asian markets fall as trade war fears weigh on sentiment

There was little sign of relief after equities suffered a pummelling last week in response to tit-for-tat warnings by Beijing and Washington, which has fuelled concerns about the potential damage to the world economy.
Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory
Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory

BIST 100 rises 3.55 pct; Turkish lira gains ground
Turkey attracts over 3B int'l investment in Jan-April
Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April

More than 100 incentive certificates issued for overseas-linked projects with $6.5B-investment-value in 4 months
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 increases slighlty, while USD/TRY exchange rate rises
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support
US Congress to pressure OPEC with Trump support

If signed into law, NOPEC Act would allow US to sue OPEC for manipulating oil prices, damaging American economy

News

Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data

Asian markets rebound after North Korea-fuelled losses
Asian markets rebound after North Korea-fuelled losses

Oil prices lift profit at China's Sinopec by 40%
Oil prices lift profit at China's Sinopec by 40

Asian markets lifted by oil price bounce but eyes on Trumpcare
Asian markets lifted by oil price bounce but eyes on

Most Asia markets see recovery after big losses
Most Asia markets see recovery after big losses

Most Asia markets up but dollar slips against peers
Most Asia markets up but dollar slips against peers

Economic confidence down in June
Economic confidence down in June

Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1 2 year peak

Turkey elections positive for credit ratings
Turkey elections positive for credit ratings

Turkey attracts over $3B int'l investment in Jan-April
Turkey attracts over 3B int'l investment in Jan-April

Wealth of world’s rich soared in 2017
Wealth of world s rich soared in 2017

Turkey's current account deficit at $5.4B in April
Turkey's current account deficit at 5 4B in April






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 