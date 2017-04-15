Worldbulletin News

16:58, 28 June 2018 Thursday
Europe
12:14, 28 June 2018 Thursday

House explosion kills 3 in Bremen
House explosion kills 3 in Bremen

Cause for blast at rooftop of house not yet clear, according to local police

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least three people were killed in an explosion in a house in the German city of Bremen, police said Thursday.

The blast occurred at the attic of the house at Huchting district at around 04.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT).

A 41-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were killed in the house, which was mostly destroyed, while a 70-year-old woman living in a neighboring house also died because of the impact.

Police evacuated the houses within a radius of 100 meters as a precautionary measure.

The exact cause for the explosion has yet to be confirmed.



