House explosion kills 3 in Bremen

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least three people were killed in an explosion in a house in the German city of Bremen, police said Thursday.
The blast occurred at the attic of the house at Huchting district at around 04.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT).
A 41-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were killed in the house, which was mostly destroyed, while a 70-year-old woman living in a neighboring house also died because of the impact.
Police evacuated the houses within a radius of 100 meters as a precautionary measure.
The exact cause for the explosion has yet to be confirmed.
