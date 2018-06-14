Update: 14:42, 28 June 2018 Thursday

Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's state aid agency has established digital libraries in 142 education centers in Mexico's poor states, which were hit by a powerful earthquake last September.

According to a statement by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Thursday, the digital libraries are installed on computers provided by the agency and equipped with an ability to work offline.

Mexican children living in rural areas of Morelos, Puebla, and Mexico -- where internet access is not available -- will be able to access information through the digital libraries, the statement added.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Mauricio Abaid Doblado, an official of National Council for Education Development, said the support would contribute to the quality of education in the rural areas.

On Sept. 19, 2017, the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in central Mexico left over 200 people dead in the capital and at least 360 across the region and toppled buildings.