Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's state aid agency has established digital libraries in 142 education centers in Mexico's poor states, which were hit by a powerful earthquake last September.
According to a statement by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on Thursday, the digital libraries are installed on computers provided by the agency and equipped with an ability to work offline.
Mexican children living in rural areas of Morelos, Puebla, and Mexico -- where internet access is not available -- will be able to access information through the digital libraries, the statement added.
Speaking during the opening ceremony, Mauricio Abaid Doblado, an official of National Council for Education Development, said the support would contribute to the quality of education in the rural areas.
On Sept. 19, 2017, the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in central Mexico left over 200 people dead in the capital and at least 360 across the region and toppled buildings.
Mexican children living in rural areas will be able to access information through digital libraries, TIKA says
Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) offers Turkish language teaching certificate program for foreigners
Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul with capacity of 7 million books
Library with capacity of 7 million books to open for public in 2020
There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Mr. Mamoudou Gassama heroically scaled the high rise building to the 4th floor where he dragged the hanging 2years old boy to safety before the fire service could arrive.
Two years since his passing, boxing legend remembered for his golden gloves and work against racism
Ali Banat was a wealthy businessman from Australia who was diagnosed with cancer and given just seven months to live. His story touched millions of people around the world. Ali passed away on 29th May 2018 in the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah have mercy on him.
Russian State Library has over 35,000 books and other printed material in Turkish language collected since 1828
One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.
‘They worked among the snake-charmers and belly-dancers of Marrakech. I christened them Kesh Angels and gave them heart-shaped sunglasses’
Istanbul hosts Turkey’s most visited museums with over 2 million visitors in first 4 months of 2018
Arab journalists having fruitful discussions with Turkish counterparts while enjoying spring in the megapolis
An intensive program of cultural activities in both countries for next year is being prepared, says Russian ambassador
Bosnia tells people about hundreds of mosques, religious buildings destroyed by Serb and Croat forces during 1990s wars
Turkey's biggest festival - the Istanbul Youth Festival (IGF) - targeted at young people kicks off at the Eurasia Show and Art Center.