16 Afghan border police killed in Taliban ambush

The Taliban rebels killed at least 16 members of the Afghan police on the last day of the government’s unilateral 18-day cease-fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to Sunnat Temor, spokesman for the governor of Takhar province, the rebels attacked check posts of the Afghan police in Chah Aab district’s Nau Abad area last evening, killing 16 personnel and injuring two others.

The area is situated next to the Amu River [Oxus River] on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Temor said that six police personnel are still missing and the rebels have also confiscated arms and ammunition from the security forces.

In a statement, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, claimed to have killed 13 men in the attack.

Wednesday was the last day of an extended cease-fire announced by the Afghan government two weeks ago in hope to revive the stalled peace process.

Meanwhile, Gen. Abdul Raziq, the powerful chief of police in restive Kandahar province bordering Pakistan, has told the local Azadi Radio secret negotiations are underway with the Taliban leadership to ensure their integration in the government positions in a bid to end the armed resistance.

The Taliban have dubbed such previous reports about contacts with the government as ‘propaganda by the pro-government media’.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense has asserted security operations are underway against non-reconcilable militants and foreign terrorists in nine out of 34 provinces across the country.