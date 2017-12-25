Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:58, 28 June 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:55, 28 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
16 Afghan border police killed in Taliban ambush
16 Afghan border police killed in Taliban ambush

Attack comes as government forces observe last day of unilateral cease-fire

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Taliban rebels killed at least 16 members of the Afghan police on the last day of the government’s unilateral 18-day cease-fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to Sunnat Temor, spokesman for the governor of Takhar province, the rebels attacked check posts of the Afghan police in Chah Aab district’s Nau Abad area last evening, killing 16 personnel and injuring two others.

The area is situated next to the Amu River [Oxus River] on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Temor said that six police personnel are still missing and the rebels have also confiscated arms and ammunition from the security forces.

In a statement, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, claimed to have killed 13 men in the attack.

Wednesday was the last day of an extended cease-fire announced by the Afghan government two weeks ago in hope to revive the stalled peace process.

Meanwhile, Gen. Abdul Raziq, the powerful chief of police in restive Kandahar province bordering Pakistan, has told the local Azadi Radio secret negotiations are underway with the Taliban leadership to ensure their integration in the government positions in a bid to end the armed resistance.

The Taliban have dubbed such previous reports about contacts with the government as ‘propaganda by the pro-government media’.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense has asserted security operations are underway against non-reconcilable militants and foreign terrorists in nine out of 34 provinces across the country.



Related afghanistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling
Palestinian succumbs to injuries after Israeli shelling

Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
US Turkey can have 'more productive talk Pompeo
US, Turkey can have 'more productive’ talk: Pompeo

Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions
US accuses Iran of violating UN resolutions

Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results
US Muslim leaders happy with Turkish election results

‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Israel conducts airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
PLO urges E J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll
PLO urges E. J'lem Palestinians to boycott local poll

Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria
UN alarmed by escalating hostilities in SW Syria

At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat
G7 divides to G6 plus Trump over trade war threat

Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela
UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes
17 Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents
US suspends prosecutions of undocumented parents

Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
US to limit Chinese investments in technology
US to limit Chinese investments in technology

The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan
NATO chief congratulates Erdogan

Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'
Erdogan's success 'meant for all Muslims'

American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Gazans celebrate Erdogan s win in Turkish election
Gazans celebrate Erdogan’s win in Turkish election

Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO
Turks abroad celebrate Erdogan's victory - PHOTO

Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results

News

Afghan president offers year of ceasefire to Taliban
Afghan president offers year of ceasefire to Taliban

Turkey backs Afghan government's cease-fire extension
Turkey backs Afghan government's cease-fire extension

Blast taints cease-fire in Afghanistan, 25 killed
Blast taints cease-fire in Afghanistan 25 killed

Afghanistan: Taliban leader killed in US drone strike
Afghanistan Taliban leader killed in US drone strike

Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years
Afghanistan marks first Eid amid cease-fire in years

18 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack
18 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attack






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 