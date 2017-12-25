16 Afghan border police killed in Taliban ambush

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Taliban rebels killed at least 16 members of the Afghan police on the last day of the government’s unilateral 18-day cease-fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.
According to Sunnat Temor, spokesman for the governor of Takhar province, the rebels attacked check posts of the Afghan police in Chah Aab district’s Nau Abad area last evening, killing 16 personnel and injuring two others.
The area is situated next to the Amu River [Oxus River] on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.
Temor said that six police personnel are still missing and the rebels have also confiscated arms and ammunition from the security forces.
In a statement, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, claimed to have killed 13 men in the attack.
Wednesday was the last day of an extended cease-fire announced by the Afghan government two weeks ago in hope to revive the stalled peace process.
Meanwhile, Gen. Abdul Raziq, the powerful chief of police in restive Kandahar province bordering Pakistan, has told the local Azadi Radio secret negotiations are underway with the Taliban leadership to ensure their integration in the government positions in a bid to end the armed resistance.
The Taliban have dubbed such previous reports about contacts with the government as ‘propaganda by the pro-government media’.
The Afghan Ministry of Defense has asserted security operations are underway against non-reconcilable militants and foreign terrorists in nine out of 34 provinces across the country.
Gazan teenager dies shortly after being struck in head by Israeli artillery shrapnel
Turkey is ultimate part of political solution in Manbij, top US diplomat says
Nikki Haley cites latest UN report claiming Iran shipping weapons, defying travel bans, providing support to terrorists
‘Turkish government is the voice of voiceless’, Muslim American opinion leader says
Israeli military says it attacked two targets belonging to Hamas
Palestinian participation in poll will only lend legitimacy to illegal Israeli occupation, Saeb Erekat says
At least 45,000 people have reportedly been displaced mostly from eastern Dar’a governorate, says UN spokesman
Senior figures, including Trump, suggested that some kind of joint statement on the need to jointly re-examine commercial relationships might be found before their summit ends on Saturday.
Zeid asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up its highest-level probe -- a Commission of Inquiry -- for Venezuela and said the International Criminal Court may need to get further involved.
Israeli forces detained 17 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank
Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan says referrals have stopped in an effort to 'maintain family unity'
The US plans to ban firms with at least a quarter Chinese ownership from buying US companies with “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported, as a trade war between Washington and Beijing intensifies.
Erdogan won another five years in office in Sunday's vote and immediately pledged to implement changes that boost his authority, which opponents fear will give him autocratic powers.
American Muslim opinion leaders said Erdogan's success meant a lot for the Muslims living around the globe.
Erdogan won an absolute majority in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday
Turks in countries -- including Belgium, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Pakistan -- celebrate election results